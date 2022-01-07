StockMarketWire.com - Scientific instruments investment company Judges Scientific said it expected annual earnings per share to be ahead of market expectations following a recovery from the pandemic impact.
The company now anticipated that adjusted earnings per share for the full year ended 31 December 2021 would be ahead of market expectations of 209.7 pence.
Organic revenue, which was 5% ahead in the first half, accelerated in the second half to reach double-digits for the year as a whole, the company said.
'Organic growth in bookings and a good performance by recently acquired businesses propelled our year-end total order book to 22.5 weeks,' it added.
The organic order book was 21.9 weeks at 31 December 2021, up from 14.7 weeks last year.
'Order intake remains the main driver of performance and consequently the recovery in orders resulted in good progress in revenues.'
'The group starts 2022 with a strong order book.'
