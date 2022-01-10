StockMarketWire.com - Flow control and instrumentation group Rotork said it had appointed Kiet Huynh as its new chief executive.
Huynh was currently head of the company's water and power and chemical, process and industrial divisions.
He replaces Kevin Hostetler, whose decision to step down was announced last August.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.