StockMarketWire.com - Online contracts-for-difference broker Plus500 upgraded its annual profit guidance for 2021 and said it would consider launching another share buyback.
The company said it had achieved a financial performance 'ahead of market expectations' for the year through December 2021.
Revenue was about $718 million, including about $160 million in the fourth quarter.
Annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were expected to be around $387 million, including $71 million in the fourth quarter.
Plus500 said it had purchased $10.8 million of its own shares since announcing a $12.6 million buyback in October.
'Following the completion of this share buyback programme and the conclusion of the current closed period, a new programme will be considered by the board,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
