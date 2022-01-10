StockMarketWire.com - Online contracts-for-difference broker Plus500 upgraded its annual profit guidance for 2021 and said it would consider launching another share buyback.

The company said it had achieved a financial performance 'ahead of market expectations' for the year through December 2021.

Revenue was about $718 million, including about $160 million in the fourth quarter.

Annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were expected to be around $387 million, including $71 million in the fourth quarter.

Plus500 said it had purchased $10.8 million of its own shares since announcing a $12.6 million buyback in October.

'Following the completion of this share buyback programme and the conclusion of the current closed period, a new programme will be considered by the board,' it said.


