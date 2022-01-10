StockMarketWire.com - Private hospital owner Spire Healthcare said it had agreed to provide support to England's National Health Service to its patients during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The pact followed detailed discussions with NHS England and other independent providers, in light of the uncertainties created by the Omicron variant.
Final details of the contract had yet to be agreed, though Spire said it would operate on similar terms to a contract in place during January-to-March 2021 announced on 21 December 2020.
'The agreement in principle is for payment by activity based on NHS tariff, with minimum value underpins,' Spire said.
Work under the agreement in principle would commence on 10 January and expire on 31 March.
Spire said it would, together with other independent providers, continue to relieve pressure on NHS hospitals in England by treating NHS elective patients and providing urgent cancer work.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.