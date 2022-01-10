StockMarketWire.com - Wind farm investor Greencoat UK Wind said the Windy Rig and Glen Kyllachy projects in Scotland had been commissioned and their subsequent acquisitions completed.
Windy Rig was a 43.2 megawatt subsidy free project located near Castle Douglas in Dumfries & Galloway and comprised 12 Vestas V112 3.6MW turbines.
Glen Kyllachy was a 48.5MW subsidy free project located in the Highlands, 11 miles south of Inverness and comprised 20 Nordex N90 2.5MW turbines.
The company also announced that it had entered into an agreement with AXA to provide an eight-year £200 million debt facility, to be used to repay a revolving credit facility.
'This will enable UKW to continue to capitalise on the strong pipeline of opportunities in the UK wind farm market, both onshore and offshore,' Greencoat said.
