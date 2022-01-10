StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Avacta paused sales of its Covid-19 antigen test following a decline in performance in detecting the Omicron variant compared with with previous mutations.

The performance of the 'antibody, with which the Affimer is paired in the test [...] has been affected by the additional Omicron mutations,' the company said.

'The company has therefore independently taken the decision to pause sales of the AffiDX antigen test whilst it replaces the antibody in the product to ensure that its performance with the Omicron variant matches the high performance with previous mutations.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com