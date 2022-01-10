StockMarketWire.com - Telecom services provider to small businesses Toople said it had won a contract in the animal food supply and services sector.
The contract, won by subsidiary DMSL, was for the supply of 46 hosted voice seats to a UK horse feed supplier for a minimum contract period of three years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
