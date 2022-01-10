StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group Venture Life said it had appointed Samarkand as its new Chinese distribution partner for oral care brands Dentyl and UltraDEX.
The company had in December said its previous Chinese partner had disappointed against expected sales levels.
The contract with Samarkand was for an initial term of five years, on an exclusive basis.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
