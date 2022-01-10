StockMarketWire.com - Primary care property investor Assura reported a 'strong' third quarter after completing £105 million of acquisitions, growing its property portfolio to boost its annualised rent roll.
The company also moved on site with two new development schemes and was currently on site with 14 schemes at a total cost of £97 million.
The total portfolio now included 634 properties with current annualised rent roll of £132.5 million.
'These activities build on our recent track record of growing our portfolio and driving further scale benefits, and our replenished pipelines provide further significant growth opportunities,' the company said.
'As the booster and vaccination programmes continue - with some of our buildings acting as major hubs - the urgent need for high-quality primary care capacity to support the significant effort required to address the backlog from the pandemic will be in even sharper focus in the coming months,' it added.
