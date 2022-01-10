StockMarketWire.com - Cocktail bar company Nightcap said its first-half sales had jumped 46% compared to the previous corresponding period in 2019.
Sales for the six months to 26 December increased to £15.5 million, which represented like-for-like growth of 22% compared to the same period in 2019.
Nightcap said its Adventure Bar group had entered into a lease for a new site in Cardiff.
The company added that it currently had a further 25 sites in legal negotiations or under offer across several of its brands.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.