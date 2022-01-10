StockMarketWire.com - Cocktail bar company Nightcap said its first-half sales had jumped 46% compared to the previous corresponding period in 2019.

Sales for the six months to 26 December increased to £15.5 million, which represented like-for-like growth of 22% compared to the same period in 2019.

Nightcap said its Adventure Bar group had entered into a lease for a new site in Cardiff.

The company added that it currently had a further 25 sites in legal negotiations or under offer across several of its brands.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com