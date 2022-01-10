StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Hikma Pharmaceuticals said it had launched a new outsourced sterile compounding business focused on injectable medications in the United States.
Sterile compounding - the process of combining, mixing, or altering ingredients to create medications in ready-to-administer formats tailored to the needs of health care providers - was an important specialized approach to drug manufacturing that served a critical role in patient care, the company said.
Moving into the sterile compounding market in the US, now estimated to exceed $2 billion annually, was a 'natural extension of our injectables business,' it added.
'Hikma 503B is registering for state licenses across the US and expects to be operating nationwide by the end of 2022.'
