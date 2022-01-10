StockMarketWire.com - Specialist engineering group TT Electronics said it had acquired the power and control business of Ferranti Technologies from Elbit System UK for £9 million.

Ferranti P&C, based in Greater Manchester, designed and manufactured mission-critical complex power and control sub-assemblies for customers primarily in aerospace and defence.

The acquisition is expected to be modestly earnings enhancing in year one and generate cost synergies of about £0.4 million by year three, TT Electronics said.


