StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group Renalytix said it had formed a partnership with Singing River Health System to improve kidney health on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Healthcare provider Singing River had locations spanning across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, a region with one of the highest rates of diabetes in the US, Renalytix said.
