StockMarketWire.com - Geospatial software company IQGeo said one of its existing telecoms customers had signed a major new contract for the company's mobile capabilities to support field construction activities.
This enterprise license extension had a software value of about $900,000 and would enable access for the organisations entire field workforce.
'The benefits of our mobile field software in this new project will be measured in improved operational efficiency and accuracy, which will continue to reinforce our already strong working partnership,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.