Mass spectrometry instrument developer Microsaic Systems said it expected its annual revenue to rise substantially.

Revenue for the year through December was seen increasing to £0.9 million, up from 0.2 million year-on-year and a tad higher than the £0.87 notched in 2019.

Orders for the year had exceeded £1 million, representing a significant milestone, the company said.

'Microsaic's backlog of orders remaining from 2021 will be shipped in early FY22, which mainly reflects global supply chain pressures resulting from COVID-19,' it added.

'The company is working hard to mitigate disruption to its key supply chain such that any future impact will continue to be minimal.'


