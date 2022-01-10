StockMarketWire.com - Mass spectrometry instrument developer Microsaic Systems said it expected its annual revenue to rise substantially.
Revenue for the year through December was seen increasing to £0.9 million, up from 0.2 million year-on-year and a tad higher than the £0.87 notched in 2019.
Orders for the year had exceeded £1 million, representing a significant milestone, the company said.
'Microsaic's backlog of orders remaining from 2021 will be shipped in early FY22, which mainly reflects global supply chain pressures resulting from COVID-19,' it added.
'The company is working hard to mitigate disruption to its key supply chain such that any future impact will continue to be minimal.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
