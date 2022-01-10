StockMarketWire.com - Billing and customer relationship management software company Cerillion said it had completed the implementation for Norlys, which supported the planned expansion of the latter's wholesale business.

Norlys was Denmark's largest telecommunications and energy group, the company said.

'The implementation automates service fulfilment and will also enable Norlys to expand its services through partnering with other infrastructure owners,' it added.

'Cerillion believes there is further opportunity to assist Norlys to realise its growth ambitions and for the relationship to deepen over the coming year.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com