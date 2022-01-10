StockMarketWire.com - Vehicle tracking group Quartix Technologies said its annual adjusted earnings would substantially beat market forecasts due to delays in the timing of investment spending.
Revenue for the year through December was expected to be in line with forecasts at £25.6 million.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were expected to be £5.7 million.
Overall EBITDA, however, would fall due to increased marketing expenditure.
'The improvement in adjusted EBITDA is due to the timing delays in some of the planned incremental investments in the last quarter of the year, which are now expected to be made in 2022,' Quartix said.
'It is the board's intention to declare a final dividend for the year in line with its stated policies on ordinary and supplementary dividends, subject to economic conditions at the time of declaration.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.