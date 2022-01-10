StockMarketWire.com - Online electrical retailer Marks Electrical said its third-quarter revenue jumped 27%, boosted by strong Christmas and Black Friday trading.
Revenue for the three months through December increased to £22.3 million, up from £17.5 million year-on-year.
Year-to-date revenue growth of 55% was keeping the business on track to deliver its 2022 revenue target, the company said.
It added that it was on track to achieve a full-year adjusted earnings margin target of 9%.
'Our momentum has continued into January and we look forward to maintaining our performance management discipline on revenue, profit and cash in the final months of the year,' chief executive Mark Smithson said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
