StockMarketWire.com - Podcast company Audioboom said it expected annual performance to top market expectations after revenue more than doubled, led by ad-tech related revenue.
For the 12 months ended 31 December 2021, the company said it expected to report its maiden annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA profit, ahead of market expectations, of approximately US$3.0 million, compared with a US$1.8 million loss a year earlier.
Revenue was expected to be approximately US$60.2 million, up 125% on 2020's US$26.8 million.
There was 'significant growth of ad tech related revenue during Q4 2021, driven by an increase in adoption of our proprietary inventory creation tool AdRip, and the launch in November 2021 of Showcase, our global advertising marketplace,' the company said.
Revenue from ad tech in Q4 was approximately 3.5X that of Q1 2021.
'The board is delighted to report this strong performance for the year to 31 December 2021 with the company exceeding market expectations once again,' the company said.
'We have seen unprecedented demand and high pricing during this year's "upfront" advertising sales process, during which we have already booked more than US$45 million of advertising for 2022, giving us a strong foundation for further growth.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
