StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage company ITM Power said its subsidiary in Germany had won a €1.95 million grant for the Sinewave project, as part of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research's hydrogen flagship project.
The project H2Giga would focus on technology development for series production and industrialisation of electrolysis systems, and run through March 2025.
'The research project is dedicated to the exploration of process engineering, materials science and digital sub-disciplines in order to make a significant contribution to the construction of efficient integrated large-scale proton-conducting membrane (PEM) electrolysis systems that will be able to produce large quantities of green hydrogen cost-effectively in the future,' the company said.
'The project therefore contributes to the realisation of decarbonisation in German industry,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
