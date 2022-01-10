StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Hutchmed said it had initiated a phase I study in China for its oncology drug candidate.
The first patient received their first dose HMPL-760 -- an inhibitor with long target engagement against Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) -- on January 4, 2022.
'An initial dose escalation stage to determine the maximum tolerated dose [and] the recommended phase II dose (RP2D) is planned, to be followed by a dose expansion phase where patients will receive HMPL‑760 to further evaluate the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity at the RP2D,' the company said. Approximately 100 patients were expected to be enrolled.
The study was enrolling patients with previously treated chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, or other types of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, including patients treated with a prior regimen containing a BTK inhibitor, whose disease carried either 'wild-type BTK or acquired resistance to first generation BTK inhibitors due to additional muta-tions to BTK' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
