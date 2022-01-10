StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management group Tavistock Investments said it had agreed to acquire 21% of financial advisory group LEBC for £10 million.

The stake had been purchased from Marie McVitie, the widow of LEBC's founder and former chief executive Jack McVitie. LEBC was established in 2000 as a provider of financial planning and consultancy services to private and corporate clients.

It employed 46 financial planners, has over 75,000 clients and an estimated £5 billion of assets under advice.


