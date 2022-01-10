StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management group Tavistock Investments said it had agreed to acquire 21% of financial advisory group LEBC for £10 million.
The stake had been purchased from Marie McVitie, the widow of LEBC's founder and former chief executive Jack McVitie. LEBC was established in 2000 as a provider of financial planning and consultancy services to private and corporate clients.
It employed 46 financial planners, has over 75,000 clients and an estimated £5 billion of assets under advice.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.