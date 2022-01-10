StockMarketWire.com - Industry intelligence provider GlobalData confirmed that it expects to report another year of 'strong' organic growth driven by its continued momentum in subscription revenue and further expansion of EBITDA margin.
For FY21, the company expects like-for-like organic revenue growth to be about 8%, with currency volatility offsetting 'some gains to finish on revenue [of about] £189 million, at an adjusted earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA margin, of 34%, down from 32%,' the company said.
Invoiced forward revenue was expected to finish with like-for-like organic growth of about 9%.
the acquisitions of the life sciences business of IHS Markit, LMCA Holdings and LMCI Holdings, helped boost performance.
The company said it would be hosting a Capital Markets Event for institutional investors and analysts on 27 January 2022 and publishing its full-year results on 28 February 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.