StockMarketWire.com - Financial services firm Frenkel Topping said it had acquired Cardinal Management for up to £10 million.
Cardinal worked in close partnership with a number of key NHS Major Trauma Centres to provide a major trauma signposting partnership support service, the company said.
'The acquisition is firmly in line with the company's strategy to pursue quality opportunities in, and to drive consolidation of, the pre-settlement professional services marketplace in the personal injury and clinical negligence space,' the company said.
'The acquisition provides a clear and direct link to claimants, and their professional representatives, at the earliest stage possible after injury or illness, introducing the portfolio of Frenkel Topping Group services in a relevant and timely way to its clients in the personal injury and clinical negligence litigation space as well as claimants themselves,' it added.
It is also expected that the acquisition would 'drive future growth in the group's assets under management as successful claims and cases come to settlement.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
