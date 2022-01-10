StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Thor Explorations said supply chain issues reported in November had been resolved.
It added that a laboratory had been fully commissioned and gold shipments had been made successfully.
Gold production averaged just over 1,500 ounces per week in December with total gold production for that month being 6,119 ounces.
Looking forward, Thor said it expected first-quarter output of 20,000 to 22,000 ounces and full-year production for 2022 of 80,000 to 100,000 ounces.
