StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences investor NetScientific welcomed progress reported by wholly owned subsidiary ProAxsis in an update by its chief executive.
The update noted key achievements during 2021, including an accelerated R&D programme, enhancement to an existing product portfolio and development of new revenues streams for 2022 and beyond.
Much of the development work had been co-funded by grant support, including from Invest Northern Ireland and Innovate UK.
'We are delighted with the continued progress being made at ProAxsis with accelerated developments, new products and additional revenue streams in 2022,' chairman John Clarkson said.
'In these challenging times, we can help deliver real benefits to the community, through the application of ProAxsis' expanding expertise and are looking forward to a successful 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
