StockMarketWire.com - Shipping company Taylor Maritime Investments said it had completed the sale of one of the two vessels committed for sale as announced on 13 December.
The asset was a Chinese-built, handysize vessel that comprised part of the company's IPO seed portfolio.
The sale of the second vessel was expected to complete within the first quarter of 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.