CA
17/01/2022 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
17/01/2022 15:30 Bank of Canada business outlook survey
CN
12/01/2022 03:00 CPI
12/01/2022 03:00 PPI
17/01/2022 03:30 GDP
17/01/2022 03:30 industrial output
17/01/2022 03:30 retail sales
DE
14/01/2022 09:00 annual GDP
ES
14/01/2022 08:00 CPI
EU
12/01/2022 10:00 industrial production
14/01/2022 10:00 foreign trade
FR
14/01/2022 07:45 CPI
17/01/2022 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators
IE
12/01/2022 11:00 monthly unemployment
14/01/2022 11:00 live register
IT
13/01/2022 09:00 industrial production
17/01/2022 09:00 CPI
JP
13/01/2022 06:00 preliminary machine tool orders
16/01/2022 23:50 BoJ policy meeting starts
17/01/2022 04:30 tertiary industry index
UK
13/01/2022 09:30 BoE quarterly Bank Liabilities Survey
14/01/2022 07:00 trade
14/01/2022 07:00 monthly GDP
17/01/2022 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
US
12/01/2022 13:30 CPI
12/01/2022 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
13/01/2022 13:30 initial jobless claims
13/01/2022 13:30 PPI
13/01/2022 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
14/01/2022 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services
14/01/2022 14:15 industrial production & capacity utilization
14/01/2022 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
