EU

11/01/2022 10:00 quarterly balance of payments


FR

11/01/2022 11:00 OECD CPI


IT

11/01/2022 09:00 retail sales


JP

11/01/2022 23:50 balance of payments


UK

11/01/2022 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor


US

11/01/2022 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
11/01/2022 14:30 Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks at Central Exchange event
11/01/2022 15:00 Senate Banking Committee considers nominated Federal Reserve chair
11/01/2022 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

