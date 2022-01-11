EU
11/01/2022 10:00 quarterly balance of payments
FR
11/01/2022 11:00 OECD CPI
IT
11/01/2022 09:00 retail sales
JP
11/01/2022 23:50 balance of payments
UK
11/01/2022 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
US
11/01/2022 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
11/01/2022 14:30 Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks at Central Exchange event
11/01/2022 15:00 Senate Banking Committee considers nominated Federal Reserve chair
11/01/2022 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
