Interim Result
11/01/2022 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
Final Result
11/01/2022 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)
AGM / EGM
11/01/2022 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (HAYD)
11/01/2022 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
11/01/2022 Bb Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH)
Trading Statement
11/01/2022 Sig PLC (SHI)
11/01/2022 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
11/01/2022 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
11/01/2022 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
11/01/2022 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
Ex-Dividend
11/01/2022 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
11/01/2022 Vp PLC (VP.)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com