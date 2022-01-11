StockMarketWire.com - Student accommodation developer Unite said reservations for the next academic year were supportive of its rental growth guidance.
Reservations for the 2022/23 academic year across the company's entire property portfolio currently stood at 60% of rooms, compared to 58% at the same time last year.
'We expect strong student demand for 2022/23 from both domestic and international students but anticipate a slightly later sales cycle for international students than in a typical year due to uncertainty relating to COVID-19,' Unit said.
'As a result, we have increased our focus on retaining existing direct-let customers, which has led to an increased share of sales to re-bookers.'
' This is supportive of our guidance for full occupancy and rental growth of 3.0-3.5% for the 2022/23 academic year.'
Unite said the latest guidance from the UK's Department for Education confirmed that education settings would remain open for face-to-face teaching.
Over 70% of checked-in students had already returned to their accommodation, which Unite said was in line with a typical year.
'We expect the remaining students to arrive shortly, following the start of the spring term,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.