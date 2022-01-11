StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company Robert Walters upgraded its annual profit guidance after it boosted fourth-quarter gross profit by a third.
Profits for the year through December were now anticipated to be 'ahead of expectations', the company said in a trading update.
Gross profit, otherwise known as net fee revenue, rose 33% in the fourth quarter to £95.1 million, bringing growth for the full year to 21%.
'We are seeing candidate shortages across all locations and disciplines, a fierce competition for talent and wage inflation kicking in which together create huge opportunities across the recruitment market,' chief executive Robert Walters said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
