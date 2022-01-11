StockMarketWire.com - Veterinary drugs company Dechra Pharmaceuticals said it had agreed to acquire the worldwide rights to Anivive Lifesciences's canine lymphoma treatment in dogs.
Under the terms of the agreement, Dechra would acquire the global product rights and a first right of refusal for other species.
'The product, currently sold as LAVERDIA-CA1 in the USA is a novel oral SINE (selective inhibitor of nuclear export) drug and the first oral tablet for canine lymphoma,' the company said.
Sales of the product in the US commenced under conditional approval in July 2021.
Full dossier submissions were planned for the US, UK, EU, Brazil, Australia, Japan and Canada, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
