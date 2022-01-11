StockMarketWire.com - Footwear retailer Shoe Zone swung to a full-year profit after cost cutting helped offset a fall in sales during the pandemic.
Pre-tax profit for the year through 2 October amounted to £9.5 million, swinging from a year-on-year loss of £14.6 million.
Revenue slipped 2.9% to £119.1 million.
Shoe Zone did not declare any dividends for the year, though it said it was eligible to reinstate 'modest' dividend payments with 'an intention to return to the dividend list during the current period'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
