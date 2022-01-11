StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity group Shearwater said it had secured a contract with a global technology business worth £0.3 million.
The majority of the contract's value was expected to be realised in the current full year and would contribute to the company's current full-year expectations, Shearwater said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.