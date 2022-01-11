StockMarketWire.com - Filming equipment supplier Vitec said it had agreed to acquire microphone manufacturer Audix for up to $54.3 million.
Audix manufactured microphones for the professional audio industry from a facility in Portland, Oregon.
Vitec asid the deal enhanced its adjusted operating margin and was immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
