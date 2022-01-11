StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Flutter said it completed the acquisition of Tombola after receiving all necessary regulatory confirmations.
'With these confirmations now in place, the group completed the acquisition yesterday [10 January 2022] in cash, fully funded through the Group's current cash and debt facilities,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
