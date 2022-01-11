StockMarketWire.com - Wealth manager Premier Miton reported flat first-quarter assets under management after experiencing net outflows from its funds.
Assets under management at 31 December remained at £13.9 billion, unchanged from £13.9 billion at the end of September.
Premier Miton said it had seen £87 million of net outflows from open ended funds for the quarter.
'Although it was disappointing to experience net outflows following four quarters of net inflows totalling £830 million, the net flows reflect a challenging period for UK fund flows in general, and for UK equities in particular,' chief executive Mike O'Shea said.
'Importantly, our investment performance remains strong, with 80% of funds in the first or second quartile of their respective sectors since launch or fund manager tenure, with both our more established and newer funds performing well.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
