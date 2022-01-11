StockMarketWire.com - Miniature wargames maker Games Workshop reported a slip in first-half profit as increased carriage and staff costs offset a rise in revenue.
For the six months to 28 November 2021, pre-tax profit fell to £88.2 million from £91.6 million year-on-year, while revenue increased to £191.5 million from £186.8 million.
'Our profit before tax is down £3.4 million, however, excluding foreign exchange movements and increased carriage costs and paying our staff more [...] our net core business profits are broadly in line with last year's record performance,' the company said.
The company declared a dividend of 65 pence per share, taking dividends declared in the 2021 to 2022 year so far to 165 pence per share, up from 140 pence last year.
'We are pleased to confirm that we continue to trade in line with expectations and look forward to providing a further update to the market in due course,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
