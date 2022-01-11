StockMarketWire.com - Digital technology group Kainos said it had acquire Blackline, a US-based services firm that focuses on procurement, for an undisclosed sum.
'The acquisition will further enhance Kainos' Workday presence in North America and Europe by adding over 50 spend management and procurement consultants from Blackline group who will support the expansion of Kainos' Workday capabilities, client base, and expertise,' the company said.
'The procurement expertise of our new colleagues, paired with our deep experience with Workday, will allow us to expand the support that we can provide our existing customers, not just in North America, but across our global operations,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
