StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate company LondonMetric Property said it had acquired a cold storage and logistics warehouse development located at Alconbury Weald, Huntingdon for £53.4 million.
The building wa pre-let on a 25 year lease to AM Fresh group, an international agri-tech company that supplied the majority of UK supermarkets with a range of items including fruits, plant-based fresh goods and flowers.
The rent of £2.0 million per year equating to a £6.70 per square foot and was subject to five yearly CPI+1 linked reviews, at an acquisition yield of 3.7%, which was expected to rise to 4.3% at the next review.
The property would be fitted out with robotics and automation and include an innovation centre and incubator for agri-tech R&D, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.