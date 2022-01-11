StockMarketWire.com - The UK's competition regulator said it may accept undertakings offered by water utility Pennon to get its proposed £425 million acquisition of Bristol Water over the line.
Pennon said the Competition and Markets Authority had confirmed that it would launch a consultation on the undertakings put forward by Pennon, which was expected to conclude by 7 March.
