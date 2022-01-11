StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investment company Frontier IP said its portfolio company Celerum had launched Truck Logistics System, its first commercial product using novel artificial intelligence based on nature iinspired Computing.
The company also won a first order from a road haulier for the software.
'The product uses artificial intelligence derived from natural processes and behaviours to maximise resources across logistics networks, cutting costs, carbon emissions and delivery times,' the company said.
Frontier IP held a 33.8% equity stake in Celerum.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
