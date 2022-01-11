StockMarketWire.com - Resources company Resolute Mining said it was closely monitoring political developments in Mali.
The African country has become the target of sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States.
'Operations at the company's Syama Gold Mine are continuing as normal with no immediate impact to production, supply or the safety and security of employees and contractors,' Resolute said.
'Resolute notes the fluid situation and will continue to monitor and provide updates as and when appropriate.'
'Resolute has operated Syama since 2003 under the well-established mining laws of Mali.'
