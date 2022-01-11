StockMarketWire.com - Oesophageal doppler monitoring group Deltex Medical reported slip in annual revenue as growth continued to be adversely affected by the pandemic-led reduction in elective surgical procedures globally.
Revenues for the year ended 31 December 2021 fell to £2.3 million from £2.4 million.
Despite the fall in revenue, the company pointed to pointed to 'good progress' in many areas of the business.
'We have seen sales growth return to our International division and have also pushed forwards the development of the next generation TrueVue monitor due for release later this year,' it said.
'As the world starts to learn to live with COVID-19 and we bring to market our new easy-to-use haemodynamic monitoring technology with applications beyond elective surgery, we believe that our business will grow in 2022,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
