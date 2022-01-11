StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Pure Gold Mining said a small but increasing number of workers had tested positive to Covid-19 at its namesake mine in Ontario, Canada.
'For a temporary period, administrative staff are working remotely where possible and other on-site staff has been reduced to essential workers only,' the company said.
'During this time, production is expected to continue albeit at a slightly reduced rate.'
'While the ultimate impact on monthly or quarterly production, if any, is not yet known, the company expects to make up any production shortfall shortly after returning to full production.'
'The company continues to monitor the situation very closely and will provide updates as necessary.'
