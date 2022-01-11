StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said mobilisation had commenced for an inaugural drilling programme at the Haneti project central Tanzania.
'With some considerable enthusiasm we launch the programme and very much look forward to updates from the field, and ultimately the results of the assay testing of drill core samples which will be collected during the 2022 campaign,' chief executive Paul Johnson said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
