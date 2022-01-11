StockMarketWire.com - Technology solutions provider Accesso Technology said it had struck extended partnership agreements with Merlin Attractions Operations and Six Flags Entertainment.
The new enterprise-level agreement with Merlin would see the company 'continue serving as the exclusive ticketing technology provider for 113 Merlin venues across 19 countries through to August 2026, with the option to extend a further two years,' the company said.
'Six Flags will also advance its partnership with accesso by continuing its existing 10-year agreement that runs through 2025,' it added.
Having waived an early termination option, Six Flags would continue to utilise Accesso as its exclusive eCommerce provider across all 18 Six Flags North American theme parks, while the Accesso LoQueue virtual queuing suite would continue to support Six Flags in minimizing wait times for guests across all of its parks in the United States and Canada.
The board's expectations for the 2022 financial year remained unchanged.
