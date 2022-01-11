StockMarketWire.com - Digital imaging and sensor control group SDI said chief financial officer Jon Abell had indicated his intention to step down in the summer to retire.
'This change is expected to take effect following the publication of the company's final results for the year ended 30 April 2022,' SDI said.
'The board has commenced the search for his successor and there will be an orderly handover period to ensure a smooth transition.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
