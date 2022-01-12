StockMarketWire.com - Customer review platform Trustpilot said it expected to report a 29% rise in annual revenue, beating its expectations.
Revenue for the year through December was seen jumping to $131 million, up from $102 million year-on-year, with growth on a constant currency basis of 24%.
'We are very encouraged by this excellent financial result, with revenue ahead of expectations and strong growth in bookings and annual recurring revenue,' chief executive Peter Holten Muhlmann said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
