Revenue for the year through December was seen jumping to $131 million, up from $102 million year-on-year, with growth on a constant currency basis of 24%.

'We are very encouraged by this excellent financial result, with revenue ahead of expectations and strong growth in bookings and annual recurring revenue,' chief executive Peter Holten Muhlmann said.


